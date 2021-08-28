Capreit (TSE:CAR) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Capreit (TSE:CAR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Capreit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Capreit has a fifty-two week low of C$20.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.88.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.