AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Issue Aug 21 Dividend of $0.12 on September 10th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) declared a aug 21 dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 51.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 298,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.