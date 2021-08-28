Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives $51.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.90. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 67.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at $722,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 13.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,167,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 588,197 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

