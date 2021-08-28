Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Movado Group alerts:

NYSE MOV opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $67,815.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,329.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,172 over the last 90 days. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 57.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 120,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.