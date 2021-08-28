Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CS. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price target on Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a hold rating and a $9.89 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.26.

NYSE CS opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.31, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,600,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,608,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,342,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,498,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,482,000 after buying an additional 439,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after buying an additional 667,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,951,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,474,000 after buying an additional 414,377 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

