Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,786 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lyft by 15.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 643,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,686,000 after buying an additional 86,710 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 16.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 205,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after buying an additional 29,451 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Lyft by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,382,188 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after buying an additional 116,830 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in Lyft by 28.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 38,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $38,134,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

LYFT opened at $48.39 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

