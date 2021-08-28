Motco Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Motco grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 78.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.6% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 16.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.76. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

