Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDC. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 165.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.97.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

