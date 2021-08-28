U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,479,000 after acquiring an additional 66,319 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.70. The stock has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

