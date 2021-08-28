Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

