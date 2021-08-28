IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $845,000 Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $44.92 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.07.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,270 shares of company stock worth $2,181,846 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

