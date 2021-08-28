Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 51,361 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,361 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of VeriSign worth $46,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $214.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.60. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $693,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,679. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

