Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 21 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $807.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $744.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $811.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.14.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

