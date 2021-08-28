ChatCoin (CHAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $42,450.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $42,450.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,809.11 or 1.00058806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00040790 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00066685 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009215 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009356 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.32 or 0.00619752 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

