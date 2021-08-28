VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 34.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,031 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 214.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 583,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 276,353 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,778,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 124,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $62.72.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

