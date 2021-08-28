Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires Shares of 8,765 iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $256.59 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.80.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

