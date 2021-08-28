ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of ACI Worldwide worth $13,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,125,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,467,000 after purchasing an additional 685,208 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after purchasing an additional 379,855 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 313,293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,568,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,732,000 after purchasing an additional 228,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,085,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,370,000 after acquiring an additional 208,564 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,961.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $31.87 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $301.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.