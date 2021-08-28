WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $13,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $203.63 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $165.38 and a one year high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.98.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

