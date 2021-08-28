WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 78,601 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,601 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $10,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.67. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

