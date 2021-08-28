WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fate Therapeutics worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FATE opened at $72.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.64. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.56.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,474 shares of company stock worth $6,881,315. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

