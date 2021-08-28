Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $954,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $56.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.54.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,614,746. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

