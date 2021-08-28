WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Mercury Systems worth $10,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 103.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 45,117 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 21.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 691,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,869,000 after purchasing an additional 122,734 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.60. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

