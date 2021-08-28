Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $114.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

