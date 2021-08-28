Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,799 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,647 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Target by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,883 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT opened at $249.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.25. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $143.38 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

