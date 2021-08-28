Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,921.99

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,921.99 ($25.11) and traded as low as GBX 1,905 ($24.89). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 1,919 ($25.07), with a volume of 128,042 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AML. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,433.33 ($31.79).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,923.28.

In other news, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 30,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,871 ($24.44) per share, with a total value of £574,677.65 ($750,820.03). Also, insider Robin Freestone bought 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, for a total transaction of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 39,724 shares of company stock worth $74,740,144.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

