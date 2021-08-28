Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Short Interest Update

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the July 29th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of THCA stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THCA. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,434.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

