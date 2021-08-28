Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Expands By 273.6%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 273.6% from the July 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 206,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000.

