iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Down 59.2% in August

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 394,700 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the July 29th total of 966,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,307,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.73.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,054.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 62,642 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,698,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.