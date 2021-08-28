Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Update

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the July 29th total of 129,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 26.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the first quarter worth $42,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 67.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 97.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

