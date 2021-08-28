iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the July 29th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 181,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 10,742.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000.

