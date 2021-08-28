Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $66.01

Shares of Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €66.01 ($77.66) and traded as low as €65.90 ($77.53). Befesa shares last traded at €66.20 ($77.88), with a volume of 35,880 shares traded.

BFSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Befesa in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Befesa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Befesa in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €66.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.30.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

