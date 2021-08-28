Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3,045.95

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,045.95 ($39.80) and traded as low as GBX 2,973 ($38.84). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 2,994 ($39.12), with a volume of 2,140,054 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,580 ($46.77).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,053.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $2.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders bought a total of 225 shares of company stock worth $641,986 in the last ninety days.

Anglo American Company Profile (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

