10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov Sells 742 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $120,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $2,896,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $2,795,550.00.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $164.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $17,880,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.22.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

