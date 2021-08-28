CX Institutional Trims Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

CX Institutional reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,577 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859,091 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $37,570,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,197 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

