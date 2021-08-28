H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on October 1st

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

H&R Block has raised its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get H&R Block alerts:

HRB opened at $25.82 on Friday. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,015. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.