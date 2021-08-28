Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Kingstone Companies has decreased its dividend payment by 39.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kingstone Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 61.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kingstone Companies to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Shares of KINS stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.57.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.