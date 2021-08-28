Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $116.00 at KeyCorp

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.69.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $90.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

