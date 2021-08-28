Stellus Capital Investment Co. (SCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

