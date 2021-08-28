CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

CSX has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years. CSX has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSX to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.