ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.10 million-$253.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.24 million.ZIX also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.150 EPS.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.68 on Friday. ZIX has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $437.11 million, a PE ratio of -22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZIXI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ZIX by 109.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 125,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ZIX by 469.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 72,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIX during the second quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ZIX by 59.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.