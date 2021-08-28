Insider Buying: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) VP Buys 10,500 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) VP Brian J. Cobb bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $19,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HGBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 389,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.