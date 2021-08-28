WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,244 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $210.94 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $218.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -137.87 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total transaction of $371,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,700 shares of company stock valued at $13,886,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

