Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Earnings Results

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $283.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.42. Bill.com has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $288.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.62.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $741,450.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,053,471.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $439,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,738 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,858 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

