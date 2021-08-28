Etherisc DIP Token Achieves Market Cap of $23.20 Million (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $23.20 million and $286,624.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00013910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.19 or 0.00749162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00099977 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,253,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

