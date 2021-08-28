QLC Chain (QLC) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $9.61 million and approximately $288,789.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00053313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00135426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00151446 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,830.99 or 0.99899681 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.74 or 0.00995779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.05 or 0.06655176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

