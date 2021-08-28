Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 36,800 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 504.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11,040.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 87.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 20,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $2,115,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.70, for a total transaction of $355,853.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,632 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,906 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $111.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.28.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

