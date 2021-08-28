Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.01 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 36.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GWW. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $432.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.25 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $445.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

