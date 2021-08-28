Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 2,015 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Redfin were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $895,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,615 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,888. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $50.29 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. Equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

