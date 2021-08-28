Head-To-Head Analysis: Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) & Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM)

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Sigma Designs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products $2.63 billion 10.52 $827.26 million $3.18 32.43 Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Risk and Volatility

Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.6% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products 31.42% 41.95% 21.20% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Maxim Integrated Products and Sigma Designs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products 0 3 2 0 2.40 Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus target price of $99.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.01%. Given Maxim Integrated Products’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Maxim Integrated Products is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats Sigma Designs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive. The company was founded by Jack F. Gifford in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

