Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Citizens & Northern Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 72,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 15,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

AAPL stock opened at $148.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.